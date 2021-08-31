WINGTIPS fine-tune their goth-pop exploits on ‘Wish U The Best’

We’re staring down a long holiday weekend here in the states, but there’s still some #NewMusicFriday hotness to be found later in the week. Near the top of our Labor Day listening lists is Cutting Room Floor, the sophomore album from Chicago duo WINGTIPS. With a sound that falls somewhere between the synth-pop yearning of V faves Korine and the romantic post-punk of Artoffact label mates ACTORS, WINGTIPS are busy furthering not only goth-pop’s modern resurgence, but their own sound as well.

“In the past we certainly drew inspiration from ’80s artists, and still do at our core, but this time we wanted to jump out of that mold,” says Vincent Segretario. “I think, if anything, that’s how we’ve matured; simply doing more of what we want as artists and staying true to ourselves in the present moment.”

The last slice of convincing comes from new single “Wish U The Best,” a glistening electronic-pop composition that shines like the morning. WINGTIPS dropped a video for the track, directed by Reece Smoot, this past weekend, just as the duo embarked on a North American tour. Fire up the stream and visual, and scan all the upcoming WINGTIPS live dates, including a December 12 twirl at Dusk in Providence, between the embeds.

WINGTIPS 2021 Live Dates:

August 28 – Carbondale, IL @ Hangar 9

August 31 – Fort Worth, TX @ Main at South Side

September 2 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat

September 3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

September 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

September 5 – Laredo, TX @ Cold Brew Rock Bar +

September 6 – Austin, TX @ Elysium +

September 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

September 9 – Yuma, AZ @ The Alement +

September 10 – San Diego, CA @ Space +

September 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One + *

September 12 – Cathedral City, CA @ Bart Lounge + *

September 13 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer + *

September 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel + *

September 16 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room + *

September 17 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s +

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon +

September 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall +

September 21- Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater +

September 22 – Wichita, KS @ Elbow Room +

September 23 – Tulsa, OK @ The Starlite +

September 26 – Chicago, IL @ Cold Waves Festival

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer’s

October 9 – Madison, WI @ Crucible

October 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Voth Festival

November 26 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar $

November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub $

November 28 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

December 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

December 4 – Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary

December 7 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

December 8 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

December 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

December 11 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

December 12 – Providence, RI @ Dusk

February 11 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace %

February 12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

+ = Twin Tribes

* = Creux Lies

$ = Vision Video

% = Lebanon Hanover

***