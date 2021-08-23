‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gets an epic first trailer

After months and months of waiting and following an absolute barrage of leaks that hit the nerdier sections of the Internet on Monday, the moment Marvel fans have been holding their breaths for is finally here. You can finally exhale, friends, because you have a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer to watch. And yes, it is as epic as you probably expected it to be, even if you watched the grainy-ass leak that even The Hollywood Reporter wrote about and know what’s about to hit your eyes like a batter a second before a beanball knocks the sense out of their skull. Hold on to your butts, dear readers, because you’re about to get blown away.

Enough jibber-jabber: here’s the trailer:

You’re not gonna get a synopsis any better than that trailer would provide you with — this is the kind of thing that sells itself, and you’re not going to waste time getting an intern to write eight hundred words of copy for it when you’ve got all that money to rake in — and we’re sorry that this is the best you’re gonna get from Sony:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.“

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. Yes, that’s right: December 17, 2021, not in a full-on year like we might be used to seeing these things teased. And given how arduous the wait for this trailer has been, holding on for four more months or so for the full-on thing really isn’t that bad.