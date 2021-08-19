Boston Calling adds HAIM, Sudan Archives, Celisse to 2022 lineup 

Boston Calling today (August 19) unveiled three additional artists who will take the stage at its long-awaited 2022 edition. HAIM, Sudan Archives, and Celisse have been added to next year’s lineup, joining Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, and Black Pumas.

Boston Calling has announced the 2022 lineup piecemeal thus far, as its organizers prepare for its first edition of the festival since 2019. Per tradition, next year’s fest will span Memorial Day weekend, May 27 to 29, 2022, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

Sudan Archives and Celisse are both new to the Boston Calling universe, while festival alumnae HAIM are returning following their 2016 performance at City Hall Plaza, pictured above.

General admission, VIP, and platinum passes to the festival are available now at bostoncalling.com.