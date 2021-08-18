Blossoms close out the summer’s seasonal disco with ‘Care For’

Without much notice beyond quick glances at the calendar, summer is coming to a rapid conclusion before it even really began. The end of the most casual season is not unlike the end of a party, and so Blossoms have yesterday (August 17) given us a ’70s-kissed, disco-flung tune called “Care For” to help see us into autumn. What gents.

“I spent a lot of lockdown listening to The Style Council, Diana Ross, John & Yoko’s Double Fantasy & Billy Ocean,” says Blossoms’ Tom Ogden. “In my head, they all come together on this tune, to help create the ultimate end of the evening, wedding disco dance.”

It’s a proper twirl around airy sounds dancing across summer’s dependable looseness, and marks Blossoms’ first jolt of newness since last year’s pair of holiday singles. Produced by James Skelly and Rich Turvey, “Care For” comes accompanied with an official music video directed by Edwin Burdis, who served as Arctic Monkeys’ creative director on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and AM.

Take yourself to the disco and send off summer with inspired flair below.

***