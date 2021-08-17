No Hype Fest relocates to Underground at Ink Block for second edition

SuperSmashBroz are moving their hype to Boston’s Underground at Ink Block.

The Boston DJ duo resurrect their annual No Hype Fest this Saturday (August 21), bringing a full afternoon of live rap, R&B, and DJ sets to the underpass-turned-urban park at 90 Traveler St. in the South End.

The one day-festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring sets from Nebu Kiniza, Milkshaw Benedict, Radha, Najee Janey, DJ Mozes, Where’s Nasty, Baby Indiglo, and hosts SuperSmashBroz.

The inaugural No Hype Fest brought a dance- and hip-hop-heavy lineup of Boston artists to the Institute of Contemporary Art in August 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next edition was pushed to 2021. In the spring of 2020, the No Hype Fest staff released a statement promising “a bigger stage, more music, and even crazier surprises” for the second year, and thus far, they’ve certainly delivered: Underground at Ink Block spans a massive eight acres, and headliner Nebu Kiniza will fly in from Atlanta to join the Boston-centric bill.

View the flyer below, and grab general admission and drink tickets via Evenbrite here.

No Hype Fest :: Saturday, August 21 at Underground at Ink Block, 90 Traveler St. in Boston, MA :: 4 p.m., 21-plus, $22 general admission :: Tickets