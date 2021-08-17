fbpx
In Boston NewsMusic

No Hype Fest relocates to Underground at Ink Block for second edition

By Victoria Wasylakon
Photo Credit: Marika Rosegold
 

SuperSmashBroz are moving their hype to Boston’s Underground at Ink Block

The Boston DJ duo resurrect their annual No Hype Fest this Saturday (August 21), bringing a full afternoon of live rap, R&B, and DJ sets to the underpass-turned-urban park at 90 Traveler St. in the South End.

The one day-festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring sets from Nebu Kiniza, Milkshaw Benedict, Radha, Najee Janey, DJ Mozes, Where’s Nasty, Baby Indiglo, and hosts SuperSmashBroz.

 

The inaugural No Hype Fest brought a dance- and hip-hop-heavy lineup of Boston artists to the Institute of Contemporary Art in August 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next edition was pushed to 2021. In the spring of 2020, the No Hype Fest staff released a statement promising “a bigger stage, more music, and even crazier surprises” for the second year, and thus far, they’ve certainly delivered: Underground at Ink Block spans a massive eight acres, and headliner Nebu Kiniza will fly in from Atlanta to join the Boston-centric bill.

View the flyer below, and grab general admission and drink tickets via Evenbrite here.

No Hype Fest :: Saturday, August 21 at Underground at Ink Block, 90 Traveler St. in Boston, MA :: 4 p.m., 21-plus, $22 general admission :: Tickets 

 
