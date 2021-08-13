Band in the USA: Liily announce fall live dates with Caveman

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Ever since we caught them out in Phoenix nearly two years ago, we’ve been pretty sweet on Liily, the multi-dimensional Los Angeles band that’s a homegrown answer to the caustic brand of guitar-pop emanating out of the United Kingdom over the past decade.

This fall, Dylan Nash and the boys will show off just what they’re all about with a month-long tour with New York’s Caveman, they of May’s excellent “Like Me” single, focused on the eastern half of the country with five New England dates. There’s no Boston appearance, but we do get visits to Portsmouth, N.H. (The Press Room, September 22); Portland, Maine (House of Music, September 23), Northampton, Mass. (Iron Horse Music Hall, September 24); Hamden, Conn. (Space Ballroom, September 25); and Burlington, Vermont (Higher Ground, October 1).

Check out all the dates below, and fire up Liily’s growling new cosmic single “Odds Are It’s Blue,” which Nash says “is about battling with the fear and indecision that comes with relinquishing all forms of control over one’s life and learning to be comfortable with letting things be and transpire the way they’re supposed to.” Kinda like attending live shows in the tail-end of 2021.

***