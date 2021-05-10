Caveman look within to discover the sprawling electronic-pop of ‘Like Me’

Last month, Caveman returned with a brightly kaleidoscopic synth-pop jam called “Helpless,” and it suggested a big year ahead for the veteran New York City band. This past Friday (May 17), we were treated to a new track called “Like Me,” and it takes on a bit of a different form; the sprawling tune is a bit of a slow-burner, blossoming from its start as a tender piano ballad, and draws enough magnetic appeal to cruise along an almost chillwave vibes as it gradually unfolds.

“‘Like Me’ is a song about being completely lost,” says Caveman’s Matt Iwanusa, “and starting to realize you’ve been placing the blame on everything else but yourself.”

Like “Helpless,” this new one will be featured on Caveman’s forthcoming album Smash, out July 16 via Fortune Tellers. Helmed by Peter Matthew Bauer of The Walkmen, that label put out Caveman’s May 2020 EP New Sides. Smash takes its title from the nickname of Iwanusa’s cousin, who recently passed away and inspired a lot of the music heard on the LP.

Listen to “Like Me” below.