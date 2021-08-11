Bob Saget sets Mother’s Day Weekend return to The Wilbur

Mother’s Day weekend 2022 may be a bit of a ways off, but it’s never too late to start making plans. What better way to accent a nice brunch with mom than to also take in a comedy show with the “Dirty Daddy” where dick jokes and musings about butt plugs are bound to be in abundance? It’s a win-win.

As announced earlier this week, Bob Saget will be returning to The Wilbur next spring, for one night on Saturday, May 7. The legendary comedian and actor last took to Tremont Street in 2019. His latest stand-up special, Zero to Sixty, debuted in 2017, and over the course of the last year since the pandemic started, Saget has hosted his conversational podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, which has featured a plethora of high-powered guests like Bill Burr, Tiffany Haddish, John Mayer, Nikki Glaser and Jon Hamm. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 13) at noon ET.

Also announced recently, the Cancel This Comedy Tour will be making its way to Medford’s Chevalier Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Featuring Alonzo Bodden, Tammy Pescatelli, and Mitch Fatel, the tour will focus on taking political viewpoints out of the equation as they take on cancel culture with a night of unobstructed laughs from a trio of hard-hitting comics who have been on the grind for years. Tickets go on sale Friday (August 13) at noon ET.