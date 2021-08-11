Band in the USA: Holly Humberstone unveils debut stateside shows

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

It’s been a true joy tracking the rise of British alt-pop songwriter Holly Humberstone, who first crashed our digital pages back in July 2020 with her ethereal single “Overkill.” Now, we finally get to track Humberstone over on our shores as she crosses the Atlantic this fall for her first-ever United States live appearances. The mini-tour will find Humberstone playing The Roxy in Los Angeles (October 7); Austin City Limits (October 9), and New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (October 12), all to celebrate her forthcoming sophomore EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin out November 5 via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records.

“This EP represents a feeling of being lost,” says Humberstone. “It’s the kind of lost that makes you question who you are and where you belong. So lost that someone might need to find you again because you can’t find yourself. That’s how it felt to move to Liverpool, then London, and be in transit between cities and never settling.”

Tickets to her stateside shows go on sale Friday (August 13) at 10 a.m. local time, and hollyhumberstone.com has all the details. Make those travel plans now, and hold on tight for an enhanced tour hopefully arriving sometime in 2022.

***