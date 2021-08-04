Purity Ring dance down the summer stairs with ghosts on ‘soshy’

Most of us come out of the womb. But only a womb can come out of Purity Ring. Fresh off the Canadian electronic-pop duo’s acclaimed 2020 album, Megan James and Corin Roddick resurface today (August 4) with a swerving new single called “soshy”. It’s a devilish dance among the shadows that continues to coat Purity Ring’s darkness in bright shades of neon, bursting forward without any of the shyness suggested within.

James has this to say of the track and its accompanying video: “A wraith to descend the summer stairs with. Film by Carson Davis Brown, a visage under water and over the super 8. Featuring Doris in 1935.”

Purity Ring take their ghostly shrines across North America later this year (a tour that has been rescheduled more than once due to youknowwhy), finally receiving a chance to show off womb as well as this new composition, which arrives as quite the pleasant surprise. Absorb all the dates down below after the sonic seance leaves your soul.

***

***