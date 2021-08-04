Marlon Wayans sets return to The Wilbur with a new show in November

It’s hard to believe it’s already August, and November is only three (!!!) months away. But the folks over at Bill Blumenreich Presents are giving us plenty to look forward to as we anticipate the arrival of the early holiday season.

As announced earlier this week, Marlon Wayans will be making his return to the commonwealth with a show at The Wilbur Theatre on Saturday, November 6. It will mark his first show in Massachusetts since 2018, when he took to the stage at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre following the release of his debut stand-up special, Woke-ish on Netflix. On that note, ahead of his show in November, the youngest sibling of the iconic comedy family will be releasing his next special, It Is What It Is, on HBO Max on Thursday, August 19.

In addition to Wayans taking the stage in Boston, actor and comedian Christopher Titus will bring his acclaimed brand of hard-hitting stand-up back to the area on Thursday, November 11, with a show at Chevalier Theatre. The comedy vet and podcast host has made his rounds of the region in the past, with each time bringing more velocity than the last. So this show will be a must-see.