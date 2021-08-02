The ‘Venom 2’ trailer brings the Carnage, may break stuff

So, do you know that story about a guy talking with God on a beach? The one where he’s like “so, it was pretty cool when we were walking together, leaving pairs of footprints behind in the sand right next to each other, but it kind of sucked when I went through a rough patch and your tracks totally vanished. Party foul on the Irish Exit, bro.” And God says to him, “No, dude. I was here the entire time, carrying your dumb ass until you could walk again. That’s why there was only one set of footprints there. Kinda disrespectful, NGL.” Well, for a good number of Extremely Online Film People, the hope that they’ll be able to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage in a theater has been doing some pretty hefty lifting during these trying times, and Sony dropped a brand new trailer for the film on Monday to let you know that, soon enough, you’re gonna get dropped on your ass and have to walk again.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, because, well, who has time to watch a trailer when the weather’s so nice out? (You. You have time.):

“Over a year after the events of ‘Venom (2018),’ investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante. Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on September 24, where it will presumably bring about world peace, provide a solution to hunger and pestilence, and cause estranged parents to love their children once again. That’s how Marriage Story ends, right?