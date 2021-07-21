See John Cena ham it up in the ‘Vacation Friends’ trailer

It’s hot, humid and the days are long: Seems about time for a Hot January sex comedy, doesn’t it? In case you’re not up with our lingo, “Hot January” is what we at Vanyaland‘s Film/TV section call August, the month when studios traditionally dump whatever summer-adjacent garbage they have sitting on the shelf to masses in need of refreshment and air conditioning. This year’s season is going to be a little different because of the pandemic’s effects on cinema in general, and there are actually some decent offerings coming out. That’s why movies like Vacation Friends, a kind-of-funny-looking sex comedy starring Lil Rel Howery and John Cena, are getting dumped on to Hulu so that studios can try and staunch the box-office bleeding. 20th Century Studios dropped a trailer for the film on Wednesday, and, you know what? We’re kind of excited about it.

Here’s the trailer, although you’re going to have to click through to YouTube in order to watch it — that’s right, we’ve got a Red Band trailer, folks! But, seriously, this is the preview equivalent of getting carded at the gas station, and, yeah, they do do it for everybody trying to buy some of this shit, even if you can buy some truly wild shit just down the street, no questions asked:

Here’s a synopsis:

“In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena, Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new ‘vacation friends.’ Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

Vacation Friends hits Hulu on August 27, and, honestly, we’ll probably watch this as soon as it drops. We need more sex comedies in the world, and even if it ain’t great, it’s better than the alternative, in which cinema, comedy or not, has a Barbie-or-Ken doll anatomy.