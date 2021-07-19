Well, Wayne and his pals announced a brand new tour the other day — so grab an ice cold Puppers, and pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er in 2022.

As announced this week, the cast of the hit Crave-turned-Hulu original, Letterkenny, will be resetting and heading out on a full North American tour in 2022. Originally slated for spring 2020 before halting the trek as a result of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly re-upped 40-date tour will bring show creator Jared Keeso, K. Trevor Wilson and the rest of the gang all over the U.S., including a stop at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on February 12, as well as their native land of Canada. They’ll perform sketches, a little bit of stand-up, and (hopefully) participate in a donnybrook or two as they bring the mystique of their fake, but all too real, small town to the stage.

All info can be found at letterkenny.tv

Ticket presales for the new shows begin on today (July 20) at 10 a.m., while a venue-specific pre-sale will begin on Thursday (July 22) at 10 a.m. General public on-sale begins on Friday (July 23) at 10 a.m.

Prior ticket holders will have a 30-day refund window, and will be notified of any venue changes or new dates for their city, as well as any early access instructions or passwords.

That sounds like a good, old-fashioned wheel-snipe-celly, boys.