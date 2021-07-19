Band in the USA: LANY unveil fall North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

In a world filled with uncertainty, there are few things one can depend on quite like a LANY live experience (just ask our photography team). Luckily for us, the Los Angeles trio will head out on a North American tour this fall, all in support of their forthcoming album gg bb xx, out September 3 via Interscope Records. Things kick off two weeks after the LP’s release with an appearance at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, and after a quick runs of shows in the UK, LANY head out for 25 dates across our continent, including shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 11), Boston’s Agganis Arena (October 12), and The Forum in Los Angeles (November 13). Tickets to all the shows go on sale Friday (July 23) at 9 a.m. local time via thisislany.com/tour; get all the dates and venues below.

LANY: GG BB XX TOUR 2021

September 17: Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 23: Birmingham, U.K., O2 Academy Birmingham

September 24: Manchester, U.K., Manchester Academy

September 25: Dublin, Ireland, The Helix

September 27: Glasgow, U.K., O2 Academy Glasgow

September 29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

October 5: Montreal, QC, L’Olympia

October 6: Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 8: Philadelphia, PA, The Met

October 9: Washington, D.C., The Anthem

October 11: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

October 12: Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

October 14: Columbus, OH, Express Live Outdoors

October 15: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

October 16: Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 19: Minneapolis, MN, Armory

October 21: Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

October 22: Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 23: Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 25: Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheatre

October 26: St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 28: Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 29: Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre

October 31: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

November 5: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

November 6: Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum

November 10: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

November 12: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

November 13: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

November 15: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

November 18: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium