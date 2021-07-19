Band in the USA: LANY unveil fall North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.
***
In a world filled with uncertainty, there are few things one can depend on quite like a LANY live experience (just ask our photography team). Luckily for us, the Los Angeles trio will head out on a North American tour this fall, all in support of their forthcoming album gg bb xx, out September 3 via Interscope Records. Things kick off two weeks after the LP’s release with an appearance at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, and after a quick runs of shows in the UK, LANY head out for 25 dates across our continent, including shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall (October 11), Boston’s Agganis Arena (October 12), and The Forum in Los Angeles (November 13). Tickets to all the shows go on sale Friday (July 23) at 9 a.m. local time via thisislany.com/tour; get all the dates and venues below.
LANY: GG BB XX TOUR 2021
September 17: Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 23: Birmingham, U.K., O2 Academy Birmingham
September 24: Manchester, U.K., Manchester Academy
September 25: Dublin, Ireland, The Helix
September 27: Glasgow, U.K., O2 Academy Glasgow
September 29: London, U.K., Eventim Apollo
October 5: Montreal, QC, L’Olympia
October 6: Toronto, ON, Coca-Cola Coliseum
October 8: Philadelphia, PA, The Met
October 9: Washington, D.C., The Anthem
October 11: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
October 12: Boston, MA, Agganis Arena
October 14: Columbus, OH, Express Live Outdoors
October 15: Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
October 16: Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
October 19: Minneapolis, MN, Armory
October 21: Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater
October 22: Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 23: Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 25: Miami, FL, FPL Solar Amphitheatre
October 26: St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 28: Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 29: Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre
October 31: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
November 5: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
November 6: Vancouver, BC, PNE Forum
November 10: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena
November 12: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
November 13: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
November 15: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
November 18: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium