Get ready to road trip with the trailer for ‘The Addams Family 2’

If you were paying attention to film news a few weeks back, you might remember that a few outlets announced — with glee, yipee — that Rob Zombie would be helming a new take on The Munsters, or as we prefer to call it, “what many people remember when they think of The Addams Family.” Why do we bring this up here and now, of all places? Well, it’s because we’ve got some manner of hope for that project, unlike the dark feelings that this new trailer for The Addams Family 2 inspires in us. We’re not purists, by the way — we couldn’t care less about what Addams himself would think of Pugsley dabbing or Fester flossing or whatever the hell — but we just ask for some measure of wit and style in these things. Anyway, MGM dropped the trailer earlier on Wednesday (get it?), and boy, you’ll certainly get an idea of what Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian might have looked like if it had gone straight-to-video in 1994, possibly with Joe Piscopo as Beetlejuice or something.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, because, hey, if you’re watching this trailer you’ve got some time to kill anyway:

“Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, ‘The Addams Family 2.’ In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time.’ To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?“

The Addams Family 2 hits theaters on October 1, where it will presumably clean up at the box office with families and goths for the entire month before it promptly disappears from multiplexes everywhere after sunrise on November 1.