Band in the USA: Parquet Courts unveil Fall 2021 tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

There’s a lot going on in the world of Parquet Courts. This week Japanese radio reported the New York City band would have a new album called A Sympathy For Life on October 22 via Rough Trade, and it’s led by a physical-only release of a 10-minute track called “Plant Life,” which is out now as 12-inch vinyl available through their official website. It will stay off streaming services.

“‘Plant Life’ the song is my story of rediscovering my passion for music through New York City dance floors,” says Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown. “It’s a distillation from a 40 plus minute improvisation prompted by producer Rodaidh McDonald, and every way we’ve sliced it up illustrates a different mood of the same perspective of ecstasy and aspiration to not only grow, but form roots outside of our own barriers.”

They’ll be taking that jam-bone and more out on the road this fall, after a one-off gig in New Jersey in August. Among the 13 dates released today (June 30) are a trio of New England shows: November 3 at Burlington’s Higher Ground; November 4 at State Theatre in Portland; and November 5 at Holyoke’s Gateway City Arts. Peep a “Plant Life” teaser below, and scan through the full listing of Parquet Courts’ live dates.

