Oliver Francis smokes us out and lifts us up to his ‘Penthouse’

We’ll admit to not knowing too much about Oliver Francis, but the rising emo rapper and producer from Missouri has hooked us fairly instantly with his new track “Penthouse.” Especially when he drops a line like this: “All I rock is Levi 501s / I just need some weed inside my lungs.”

That’s a mantra for Summer ’21 if we’ve heard one so far, and it should slide Francis up on plenty of playlists this weekend and beyond. After all, that kind of vibe seems to be what he’s going for with his new track, out today (June 29), the first from a new EP set for fall release.

“I initially started with the instrumental; going into it I knew I wanted to set a laid-back, good-time type of vibe,” says Francis. “I wanted to create something that you can turn on when you’re relaxing and hanging with friends, or playing with your significant other. I just wanted to transport the listener into this social scenario, and I think I pulled it off.”

“Penthouse” arrives with an accompanying visual, which Francis wrote, recorded, and filmed over a 24-hour period. Put on some jeans and pack a bowl with it below.