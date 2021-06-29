Cubs Refrain boast an indie-pop bounce on new single ‘Ladylike’

We have a bit of a bounce in our step because of the oncoming holiday weekend, which seems like people across the country are already celebrating (can we get a holiday week?). Ironically, the soundtrack to the bounce comes from a duo who likely won’t be celebrating this weekend, only because they’re from Canada. They’re called Cubs Refrain, and this past Friday (June 25) the Toronto duo dropped a buoyant new single called “Ladylike,” a quirky bubbler that’s all about authenticity and breaking the mold, they say.

“In writing this song, our band member, Erin Roblin, reflected on her own experiences with society’s expectations of her as a woman, including the fight for control of her own choices in her life and career,” Cubs Refrain state. “We tell a story with ‘Ladylike’ through the lens of a female gendered robot (inspired in part by the humanoid robot, Fiona, from the TV show Silicon Valley), but the song empathizes with anyone who experiences the struggles of external pressure.”

We dig it, and anything that champions taking hold of your own personal power of expression is cool with us. It doesn’t hurt that “Ladylike” is so damn catchy, either. Fire it up via their new visualizer below.