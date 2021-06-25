‘Halloween Kills,’ but this brand-new trailer is live

You know, there are fewer higher-profile trailers than we thought attached to F9, which is set to shock the stateside box office back to life like it’s a defibrillator hooked up to a car battery. Perhaps it’s because the US is one of the last territories to get the film — there were a ton of trailers when it hit China earlier this year — or perhaps it’s because there’s still some (understandable) anxiety about COVID amongst Hollywood types. So, it’s with that knowledge that we’re quite grateful for Universal dropping this brand-new trailer for Halloween Kills, the second installment of David Gordon Green’s Michael Myers-centric rebootquel trilogy. It certainly looks spiffy, if we do say so ourselves.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“In 2018, David Gordon Green’s ‘Halloween,’ starring icon Jamie Lee Curtis, killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing chapter in the four-decade franchise and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman. And the Halloween night when Michael Myers returned isn’t over yet. Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 15. Regardless of whether or not you liked the first movie, we think that the fact that we’re getting brand-new John Carpenter music because of this film should be a point that unites all horror fans in some measure of excitement. Call it horror’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” We are, at least.