K.Flay takes Meg Myers out for a remix spin around ‘The Underground’

Back in March, Meg Myers sent her regards from “The Underground” with another captivating single and visual. Among the recipients of those tidings was K.Flay, who rises up and returns the flavor today (June 24) with a razor sharp remix of the Myers jam.

“I love the vulnerability, freedom and raw power in the way K.Flay expresses herself creatively,” writes Myers. “It also really warmed my heart when she gave me her Pedialyte after the last show we played together. Her industrial goth interpretation of my song is so fun and sensual.”

It’s definitely going to be an industrial goth summer — just look at how stiff and pale we all are from being inside for 16 months — so this should do nicely atop playlists far and wide. Myers, meanwhile, makes appearances this September at BottleRock Napa in California and Chicago’s Riot Fest, while K.Flay heads out on her “Inside Voices Outside Voices” tour in February of next year. Maybe we’ll see some increased collaboration from these two moving forward.

