Joy Division drag act Joyce D’Vision returns with ‘Isolation’ cover

The world is filled with great Joy Division covers, with legends like Nine Inch Nails and Grace Jones rightly placed atop playlists that include commendable efforts from El Ten Eleven, LCD Soundsystem, Low, and perhaps the greatest of all time, Spoek Mathambo’s “Control”. We broke down our faves way back in 2013 (yikes!), but we have a new entry to celebrate, one that may or may not appease the ghosts currently haunting the site of Manchester’s old Electric Circus.

It comes from drag act Joyce D’Vision, who we seem to recall reading about roughly a decade ago. We have literally no idea what the performer has been up to since (sorry, bad journalism!), but we do know this: Ms. D’Vision is back this month — “for these desperate and trying times” — with a fun and lovable synth-pop reworking of “Isolation.”

Just as wonderful as the bubbly cover, which we think Hooky would appreciate, is its video, which finds our heroine out on the streets, the fire escape, and the trash receptacles. Which is where we’re all at these days, whether we wanna come to terms with it or not.