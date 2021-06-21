Out & About: Malden Summer Music Series with SUM Studios

Editor’s Note: As venues slowly begin to reopen — and new performance spaces pop up over the summer — our new series Out & About highlights the free live music events and showcases that listeners can enjoy in safe, outdoor environments.

Last year was one big bag of suck, but as we highlighted in our Year in ReView, there were some things to appreciate and feel good about as we navigated through the pandemic age. One was the emergence of SUM Studios, Bob Logan’s fresh new rehearsal space and music facility that’s drawing a lot of attention in Malden. Now that we’re all allowed outside again, SUM is powering the city’s Malden Summer Music Series, a five-date outdoor showcase that returns this Saturday (June 26).

The series goes down at 88 Pleasant St. in Malden Center, and runs every other week: July 10, July 24, August 7, and August 21. Each event starts at 2 p.m. EDT, is free to attend, and is all ages.

Among the bands performing at this year’s Malden Music Series are The Devil’s Twins, Jill McCracken (pictured), Parlour Bells, Diablogato, Jittery Jack with Miss Amy, Adjustable Lairs, The Old Rochelle, Buck Lonesome, Speed Fossil, The Forest Effect, Old Tom, Noble Dust, Other Than Boston, and more. Three bands will play on each Saturday.

Keep it locked to the series’ Facebook event page for updated lineups and schedules.

Submit an event for consideration in Out & About by emailing details to editorial@vanyaland.com.