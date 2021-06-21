Mic’d Up: Kavanagh headlines Nick’s, Siddiq sets up in the Seaport

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (June 27).

Farm Fresh Comedy: June 24 at Eastie Farm

You might not see high-profile acts at this weekly showcase getting down at Eastie Farms, but for a suggested donation and a lineup featuring some of the area’s best comics week in and week out, and a chance for a slight change of scenery, the entire setup is nearly impossible to resist.

Thursday, June 24 :: 7 p.m. :: Eastie Farm, 294 Summer St. in East Boston :: Suggested donation of $10 to $20

Tooky Kavanagh: June 25 and 26 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

As one of Boston’s best homegrown comics, Kavanagh’s weekend stint at Nick’s is shaping up to be an unforgettable display of comedic power, whether you’re familiar with her work or not. Aside from the fact that she’ll be taking the stage at one of the most prestigious clubs in the country, Kavanagh puts the “TK” in “TKO,” and her continuous ascent into the city’s comedy stratosphere is not to be missed at any level – so you’re in luck, since you have two chances to catch her this weekend.

Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 :: 8 p.m. both shows :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton Street in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Ali Siddiq: June 25 and 26 at Laugh Boston

Whether it be through his time on Def Jam Comedy, The Joe Rogan Experience, Comedy Central, or any of the other myriad of avenues he’s used to deliver his comedy and insight over the years, Ali Siddiq has something to say. While the comedy speaks for itself, as Siddiq has performed all over the place throughout his career on stage, it’s the genuine approach to delivering his experiences and truth that makes this four-show stint in the Seaport a bright spot in the city this week.

Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 :: 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. both nights :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25 to $29

Sunday Funny Day: June 27 at The Anchor

Whether it’s a date night, a double date night, or you’re flying solo, this weekend-closing attraction is more than just a pristine setup right on the water. Reserve a ticket or a table and enjoy the comedy stylings of some of the city’s hardest grinding comics. This week’s lineup is TBA, but given the selection in the past, there isn’t a single combination of comedians that won’t leave you with the good vibes heading into the work week.

Sunday, June 27 :: 7:30 p.m. :: The Anchor, 1 Shepard Park in Boston :: Reservations are free to $100