daisybones chomp on pre-pandemic fuzz-pop with ‘Alligator’

Now that the music industry is healing, daisybones have an “Alligator” to resurrect.

The Boston band today (June 21) shares the first single from their forthcoming album Candy after patiently sitting on the batch of songs for well over a year. And after a pandemic, a severely delayed release, and a general era of chaos, why not share the feisty “accident” of the lot first?

“’Alligator’ was a song we wrote and recorded in the studio with no prior prepared material — we entered the studio with six songs, and decided we had to leave with 10,” daisybones explain. “[It] is something of an accident; impulsive but cohesive, urgent but comfortable. It spewed out from a dark place, and in the midst of a global pandemic, found a place to call home.”

The track channels its titular creature with a natural kind of mimicry; “Alligator” chomps on daisybones’ fuzz while lead singer Dillon Bailey confesses his own nail-biting anguish. “I feel like I’m just tearing at the seams / And breaking at the crease / I’m cracking up to be a joke / Well, more or less, I hope,” he sings, his vocals melting into a saccharine sweep of guitar melodies.

“In a lot of ways, we personally feel like these songs came into a new life over the past year, waiting to see the light of day,” the band adds. “There’s something about creating art and sitting with it for so long that it almost breathes new life into it. It’s hard to put a finger on it. . . We live with these songs now, they have a life of their own.”

Get a look at daisybones’ massive “Alligator” below.