Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

There were just so many albums released in 2020 that just needed to be heard, felt, and absorbed in a live setting. And with the pandemic era slowly fading, many of the bands who put out those albums are finally getting a shot to get back out on the road. Toronto’s METZ certainly fit the bill, especially after releasing the ferocious Atlas Vending back in October. Already one of the most visceral and intense live bands on the planet, METZ are set to take Atlas Vending and the rest of their massive catalog out across North America for 20 dates co-headlining dates with fellow Canadians Preoccupations this November and December. The run includes stops at Phoenix’s Crescent Ballroom (November 18), Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom (November 19), Boston’s Brighton Music Hall (December 7), an Brooklyn’s Elsewhere (December 8). Those are some cozy rooms for the sheer tenacity of METZ. Should be a time. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 18) at 10 a.m. via metzztem.com; get all the dates below.

