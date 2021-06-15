We’ve waited almost two years for Whitney Cummings to take the stage at The Wilbur since she first announced a gig as part of the 2020 Women in Comedy Festival. Now, while that may not be the case this time around, it’s looking like things will finally be coming up Cummings in Boston this fall.

As part of her Touch Me tour, which will bring the comedian to theaters all over the country between September and the early weeks of 2022, Cummings is slated to make her way to Tremont Street for a pair of shows on Saturday, October 2. While it isn’t her first stop in the area over the last year, as she hit the Yarmouth Drive-in on her Codependent Tour with Taylor Tomlinson (who will also be throwing down at The Wilbur for two shows as part of her own Deal With It tour in December), any chance to catch Cummings bringing the heat, especially with new material, is always worth it.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now, while tickets for the 9:45 p.m. show go on sale Friday (June 18) at 10 a.m. EDT. Info for both shows can be found here.