SNL, ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ stars join cast of ‘Human Resources’

While waiting for the next season of Big Mouth may make some of us antsy, it appears as if we are one step closer to receiving a monster extra dose of emotion — and more dick jokes to boot.

As announced by Netflix on Monday (June 14), the cast of Human Resources, the spin-off from the award-winning animated Netflix series, has added a slew of high-powered comedic forces to its arsenal with SNL’s Aidy Bryant, Fresh Off The Boat’s Randall Park, multi-faceted artist Keke Palmer, and Big Mouth writer Brandon Kyle Goodman now set to join Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph in the star-studded lineup.

According to the report, the series — which was first announced by Netflix in 2019 — will take place in the world of the hormone monsters that call the shots in Big Mouth, with a main focus on familiar characters Maurice and Connie, who are voiced by Kroll and Rudolph, respectively.

While it may not be a whole lot of new info to hold us over until the show’s premiere, we’re looking forward to whatever is to come next in the plans for the series. Whether those plans will include the ghost of Duke Ellington has yet to be seen, but we’re here for all of it.