All Things Go 2021: HAIM, St. Vincent, Charli XCX, LAUV to headline

We’ll be honest with everyone: We’re still not entirely sold on music festivals happening in 2021, but it sure feels good to see a lineup poster and feel all the things we used to feel in the Before Times. That’s the impression we get today (June 15) as All Things Go Music Festival unveiled its 2021 lineup, a fantastic single-day, two-stage bill headlined by HAIM, St. Vincent, Charli XCX, and LAUV.

The annual Washington DC fest is now in its seventh year, and its 2021 edition takes place October 16. All Things Go has shifted its site location over to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Also on the bill are Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar, and Del Water Gap. Impressive shit.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday (June 16) at 10 a.m. EST, and early bird tickets start at $79.50. Get more information over at allthingsgofestival.com/tickets.