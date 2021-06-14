Boston Thriving: Van Buren model Bodega’s collab with New Balance

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists.

***

Van Buren are putting their best foot forward for Bodega’s newest collaboration with New Balance.

The Brockton rap collective appears in the ad campaign for the 990v3 “Anniversary” sneakers, a design made to celebrate Bodega’s 15 years in business. Luke Bar$ also provides the soundtrack in the “Leave Your Mark” visual promo, which features his tune “Die With Pride.”

The sneakers drop on Wednesday (June 16) at noon. ET via Bodega’s website. In the store’s Instagram comments, fans of the Boston shop are already preparing for the special kicks to sell out immediately.

“For 15 years, Bodega has always strived to be more than a store, to offer customers something more meaningful than common commerce,” reads a statement on the Bodega website. “Our mission is multifaceted, to empower artistic expression and provide an ever-evolving platform to promote creative cultural experiences for our community, first at home, and eventually on a worldwide scale… Knowing first hand how difficult it is for Boston-area artists to get the respect they deserve, it gives us great joy to witness their success they’ve achieved on their own terms.”

Check out the ad campaign below, and revisit Van Buren’s landmark album Bad For Press from April.