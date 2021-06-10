Band in the USA: Molchat Doma unveil New Wave Sadness world tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Molchat Doma released one of the best albums of 2020 in Monument, and we don’t understand a single lyric contained within it. That’s the beauty of the Belorussian post-punk and darkwave trio, who create the type of atmospheric and driving sound that eliminates a need for translation in order to understand it. Regardless, we’ll have the Duolingo app just a click away when Molchat Doma embark on their first batch of North American dates; a 22-date Spring 2021 run dubbed the New Wave Sadness tour — following a fall 2020 slate in Europe — that begins in Phoenix (April 22 at Valley Bar) and wraps in Los Angeles (May 29 at the Fonda Theatre). They hit The Sinclair in Cambridge (May 10) and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg (May 12) along the way. Each show should be an event. Listen to Monument and get ticket info for each show here.

***