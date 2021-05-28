IDLES cover of Gang of Four’s post-punk classic ‘Damaged Goods’

The change will do you good, and we always knew it would, except when it comes to a post-punk classic. IDLES have taken Gang of Four’s iconic dance floor crusher “Damaged Goods” out for a spin this week, and it’s a faithful and satisfying reboot of the 1979 original that has just enough IDLES’ exotic flair glossed across its surface. The cover is part of the exciting new tribute compilation, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, set for June 4 release.

“IDLES does not exist without Gang Of Four,” IDLES proudly declare in a statement. “’Damaged Goods’ still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honor, a joy, and a privilege.”

IDLES’ inspired cover is one of many on the forthcoming tribute, which also features Warpaint, Helmet, Serj Tankian and Tom Morello, Gary Numan, La Roux, and others all paying respect to the post-punk pioneers. Andy Gill died in February 2020 at the age of 64.

We’ll see if “Damaged Goods” makes it onto IDLES energetic live show, which the band takes to North America later this year in support of last September’s Ultra Mono album. Check out all the dates below, revisit John Hutchings’ photo gallery from IDLES’ October 2019 performance at Boston’s Royale, and crank up “Damaged Goods” without sending it back as you get ready for a three-day weekend.

***