ONCE announces ‘Aural Arcadia’ festival at the Armory in Somerville

For the first time in over a year, ONCE Somerville is taking their programming offscreen.

Following 12 months of online shows through their virtual venue, ONCE has shared plans for an in-person festival called Aural Arcadia, scheduled for June 12. The one-day fest will take place outdoors at The Center for Arts at the Armory in Somerville, just a short walk from ONCE’s former performance space on Highland Avenue.

Performers include Evan Greer, Taina Asili, The Cheerful Desolation Choir, Kaiti Jones (pictured above), Eleanor Elektra, Evelyn Blush, Kind Being, and The Only Humans. The all-afternoon affair begins at 1 p.m. and will also feature an indoor market with goods from local vendors.

Aural Arcadia represents one of ONCE’s first steps forward following the permanent closure of their space at 156 Highland Ave. last November. Since then, ONCE has received a $25,000 grant from the National Independent Venue Association and has continued its search for a new physical home in Greater Boston.

View all the details below.

Aural Arcadia: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the The Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave. in Somerville, MA:: 12 p.m. doors, all ages, $20 advance, $25 day of show:: Advance tickets