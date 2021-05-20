‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ will go straight to Amazon

If you’ve been online this week in any sort of arts-adjacent circles, you’ve probably seen bits and pieces of the ongoing dunk contest surrounding the release of the Dear Evan Hansen trailer. Seriously, soda companies should look into sponsoring these things, because they’re practically a damn ritual around a trailer release at this point (“Presenting the Baz Luhrmann Elvis trailer drop, brought to you by Sprite Cranberry“). But while we’ve all been distracted by how weird Ben Platt looks in the trailer for that film, some relatively big news emerged about another musical releasing this year. Amazon announced earlier on Thursday that they’d acquired the distribution rights to Fox’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and will premiere it on Prime later on in the fall.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie seems like it’s the latest casualty of the Fall 2021 release date pile-up, given that studios still have to reckon with the fact that they’ve got at least two years’ worth of movies chambered and ready to go. But what’s interesting about this particular acquisition is that it’s a Fox title going to Amazon instead of one of the two streaming services that Disney owns outright. Is this really that bad of a fit for Disney+? Or even Hulu?

For all of us non-theater-literate people out there in the world, here’s what Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is about:

“Inspired by true events, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.”

Below is a teeny-tiny teaser announcing the new release date and its new streaming home. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 17.