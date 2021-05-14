Boston comedy goes ‘Live and Unmuted’ at The House of Blues

It may not be the first glimpse into the return of live comedy in the city of Boston, but the excitement surrounding this coming weekend on Lansdowne Street remains high.

Getting down at The House of Blues this Saturday (May 15), Live and Unmuted boasts not one, but two shows jam-packed with all-star Boston comedy talent. Batting leadoff for the early show (7:30 p.m.) will be Will Noonan, Laura Severse, Tony V, and Chris Pennie, with the late show (10 p.m.) bringing the heat with Corey Rodrigues, Dan Boulger, Christine Hurley, and Robbie Printz.

While it’s not his first taste of the stage since re-opening has proceeded in the Commonwealth, Noonan is pumped to get back to one of his favorite spots in the city, and getting back to feeling a bit more normal this weekend alongside his longtime comedy cohorts.

“To some degree, it means we’re really back, because if you can do a show at the House of Blues, which is a legitimate, big nightclub, then we’re really getting there,” Noonan tells Vanyaland. “Lansdowne Street and Fenway Park are two of my favorite places in the city, but House of Blues has always been one of my favorite places to do stand-up, in general. The other thing is, it’s a building I haven’t set foot in for over a year, so to be back on the same stage as all those awesome bands and performers that have done it before me, it’s just going to be special.”

BOSTON STAND-UP COMEDY: LIVE AND UNMUTED :: Saturday, May 15 at The House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. in Boston, MA :: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m. :: $20 to $39 :: Event Page :: Face coverings are mandatory, except while eating and drinking