The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees on Wednesday (May 12), a slate billed as “the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization.”

Getting the hall call this year are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. Meanwhile, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron will be honored with the “Early Influence Award”; and LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads are recognized with the “Musical Excellence Award.” Sussex Records founder Clarence Avant is the recipient of the “Ahmet Ertegun Award.”

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Eligibility for the Rock Hall ballot requires artists to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. King (inducted in 1990 with Gerry Goffin), Turner (inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991), and Grohl (inducted with Nirvana in 2014) are now all considered two-time inductees. According to a press release, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, and JAY-Z were on the ballot for the first time.

Among this year’s snubs? Iron Maiden, New York Dolls, Devo, Kate Bush, and others.

Here’s a breakdown of the awards from the Rock Hall:

Performers: Honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.

Ahmet Ertegun Award: Given to non performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

Musical Excellence Award: Given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Early Influence Award: Given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.