Mumble Tide give us the noisy kiss-off we crave on ‘Sucker’

We’ll never be so bold to presume that we’re aware of all the things going on in our personal lives. But chances are, as we approach Summer 2021 after what’s probably the most miserable cunting year of our lifetime, we’re all ready to leave something behind. It could be a lover, a friend, a job, a lifestyle, or even a mentality. It could be a virus.

Whatever it may be, it needs to be firmly placed in the rearview. And as we speed away on the highway of life, the track blaring from the speakers is “Sucker,” a noisy and spirit-paced single out today (May 5) from English duo Mumble Tide.

“This one is just a super fun track we threw together,” says Gina Leonard. “It’s about feeling confident and free and moving on (or at least trying to). It’s about throwing the baggage off your shoulders and strutting away… but also accepting that it’s not that easy.”

Leonard, along with her partner Ryan Rogers, craft their sound straight from their Bristol bedroom, self-producing their own music, directing their own videos, and developing the artwork that makes the sound pop visually. It’s a DIY approach that opens the door for life on their own terms. So when Leonard doles out a repeated line of “So long, so long, sucker,” you just know there’s no turning back. And that’s the kind of big mood we need right about now.