The ‘Tomorrow War’ teaser brings the fight back to the future

It’s pretty weird when, after having read the words “time travelers” and “2051” in the synopsis for a brand new movie like Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War, you look at the freshly released teaser and see all the boring-ass modern military equipment that future soldiers are sporting. Subsequently, one has two hideous, soul-shaking revelations. First, 2051 is only 30 years from now, which is just astonishing-seeming to anyone born in the 20th century (hell, the year 2001 still sounds futuristic to our ears!). Second, we really, really need some more imagination in our militaristic sci-fi thrillers, because thinking that every gun-toting mercenary is going to look like the protagonist of a modern-day Ghost Recon game for the next 30 years is genuinely kind of short-sighted. Anyway, that’s not to say that The Tomorrow War is going to suck or anything — it’s only 30 seconds of footage, folks — but man, we hope there’s some wacky shit waiting in the wings here.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“In ‘The Tomorrow War,’ the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

The Tomorrow War hits Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Honestly, we’re kind of shocked that Doug Liman didn’t direct this, but if he had, we’d probably have been just a little more excited for it.