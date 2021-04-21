Osees announce fall tour, auction off ‘werewolf rug’ for homeless

Usually when the world gets Osees news, it’s a big deal. But two bits of Osees news is double the fun, and what’s going out today will surely spice up your Wednesday (April 21).

The California rock and roll band — previously at times known as Orinoka Crash Suite, OCS, Orange County Sound, The Ohsees, The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, and Oh Sees — have announced a fall North American tour that kicks off with two nights (September 7 and 8) at The Chapel in San Francisco. Along the way on its 19 dates are stops in Chicago (September 17 and 18 at Thalia Hall); Cambridge (September 22 at The Sinclair); and Brooklyn (September 24 and 25 at Warsaw).

Check out all the dates below; Mr. Elevator is on for support throughout the tour.

As for that other news, Osees ringleader John Dwyer has announced an auction for a custom-created “werewolf rug”, and all funds will be directed to the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco. It’s rate that we here at Vanyaland pry into your personal life, but we’ll just come out and say that you — yes, you — probably need to own this fucking thing. Hit the first link to bid for it on eBay.

“I just came across this in a box at my joint,” Dwyer says. “Totally forgot i still had it. Made for an art show years ago in SF so it only feels right to sell it to benefit a great and long lasting organization in San Francisco the Coalition on Homelessness. They have lent a helping hand for as long as i can remember there. No actual werewolves were harmed in the making of this rug. Dog buddy shown for scale.”

Take a look:

Told ya.

Osees 2021 North American tour

September 07: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

September 08: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

September 10: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

September 11: Seattle, WA – Neumos

September 12: Seattle, WA – Neumos

September 16: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom

September 17: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 18: Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 19: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

September 20: Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

September 22: Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

September 24: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 25: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

September 26: Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

September 27: Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 29: Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

October 01: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

October 02: Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

October 04: Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

