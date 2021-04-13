Scout pushes forward through memories of the past on ‘Never Fade’

As we continue to live our lives through screens, it makes sense that the music we crave is cinematic. Call it escapism, call it a callback to yesterday’s better times, call it a portal to the life lived separate from our current reality. For Scout, their sparking debut synth-pop single “Never Fade” touches on our nostalgia fix against memories of a broken relationship.

“Its a kind of snapshot of the stage of heartbreak when everything feels like a reminder/brings up memories of your ex,” says the London-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer. “I guess I like to roll around in the darkness and romanticize for a bit too long because ultimately that’s all thats left of the relationship at that stage and it’s hard to let go, but it’s also the process and the birth place for a lot of relatable music, at least for me.”

“Never Fade” was co-produced by Gethin Pearson (Charli XCX, Orla Gartland), and serves as the first track from Scout’s forthcoming debut EP, out later this year. It’s a captivating single that blends glitzy electronic-pop with the cool confident cruise of synthwave, placing Scout’s emerging knack for storytelling at the forefront of a crystalized pop cascade.



“Being a visual person a lot of this stuff plays out in my mind a bit like a film and I wanted the production to echo the emotional/cinematic aspect of sentimentality,” Scout adds. “The starting point was a beautiful synth loop which quickly set the tone and the song wrote itself really quickly after that. It’s perhaps a bit more cinematic than the rest of my stuff, but it (and the EP) fills an important spot chronologically for me.”



Get to know Scout via Spotify and YouTube below, and allow them to pull you in through the screen.

***