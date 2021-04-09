RIP: Iconic rapper DMX has died at the age of 50

Sad news to pass along on Friday (April 9): Iconic and platinum-selling rapper DMX has died after a weeklong stay in a New York hospital after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack. He was 50.

The music world threw its support behind a potential rebound and recovery after DMX’s April 3 hospitalization, but a family representative for the powerhouse rapper confirmed his passing earlier today.

The statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

With a style that was raw and adrenalized, DMX released eight studio albums over his storied career, dropping debut 4x multi-platinum LP It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in May 1998. He followed that up a few months later in December 1998 with Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, which went 3x platinum in the United States. His first four albums all debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard chart. DMX’s last album was 2015’s Redemption of the Beast.

Also appearing in films like Belly and Romeo Must Die, DMX published a 2013 memoirs titled, E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX, and supplied an insane number of high-intensity party and arena anthems that still get love across the world to this day, like “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” and “Up In Here.”

Pour one out and crank DMX’s timeless jams below.