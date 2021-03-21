Dave Chappelle set to perform two nights at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater

As gathering restrictions brought on by the pandemic continue to gradually ease, comedy clubs and theaters all over the country are beginning to roll out their plans for the coming months, and Bill Blumenreich and co. are wasting no time in bringing the high heat.

As announced today (March 22), Dave Chappelle will be bringing his legendary comedy and social insight to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods for two nights on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. The two shows, which are being billed as Dave Chappelle & Friends, are set to go on sale Friday, March 26 at 12 p.m. EST, and tickets are only being sold through Ticketmaster and Foxwoods.

Following in the footsteps of the shows put on by the stand-up icon in Ohio and Texas over the last year, masks will be required and each ticket holder for these shows will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, and will need to present a negative result before being admitted into the venue. Additionally, there will be no physical tickets sold as both shows will be via mobile entry only, so be sure to have your tickets ready on your mobile device.

DAVE CHAPPELLE & FRIENDS :: Friday, June 25 & Saturday, June 26 at Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 39 Norwich-Westerly Rd. in Ledyard, CT :: 8 p.m., $99-$349:: Event Page