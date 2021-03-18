Outside Lands 2021: Halloween weekend with The Strokes, Lizzo & more

Trick or treat! Outside Lands is returning this year, with the San Francisco music and arts festival shifting down calendar to Halloween weekend. Headlining the October 29 to 31 edition at Golden Gate Park are Lizzo, The Strokes, and Tame Impala. The fest usually takes place in August.

Also on the bill are Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, EARTHGANG, Marc Rebillet, Sharon Van Etten, The Midnight, Moses Sumney, mxmtoon, Caroline Polachek, Julia Jacklin, Goth Babe, Cannons, Bartees Strange, former Bostonian Amy Allen, and many more. Check the flyer below for the full slate.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” says Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

Check the festival’s Health & Safety pages on sfoutsidelands.com for the latest information. Three-day general admission are $395, with VIP packages priced at $855. Current ticket holders will have their passes honored for the October 2021 fest. Get all the ticket info here.