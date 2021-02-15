Ava Kay delivers a high-wire act of alt-pop confidence on ‘Wild Again’

For a variety of reasons, 2021 has shown no signs of easing up on the tensions brought upon us last year. But dramatic times call for music that can combat the stresses of modern life, and today (February 15) Toronto singer-songwriter Ava Kay comes through with a high-wire slice of cinematic-pop via her new single “Wild Again.”

Kay is known for her collaborative and songwriting work, which ranges from collaborations with Afrojack to projects with Disney, but is set carve out her own creative vision with the release of her GO EP this summer. “Wild Again,” with its lush orchestral instrumentation and alt-pop shine, certainly sets a mood from an artist who describes her approach to songwriting as “a feeling, a release, an expression.” The track is a confident turn from a solo artist just getting started, with an enriched drama under the surface.

“I often crave calm, reflective music myself and I wanted to be able to create songs that were true to that, while still making records that people can connect to without it feeling too insular… ‘Wild Again’ feels like all that without any compromises. I think the artists I am influenced by the most are those who are true to their musical landscape, and are able to convey an emotional sentiment in a distinct manner that is undeniably their own sound.”

Listen to “Wild Again” below.