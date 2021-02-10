Foo Fighters, Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z lead 2021 Rock Hall nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation unveiled its 2021 nominees this morning (February 10), and there are a wealth of newcomers on the ballot. In fact, according to the Rock Hall, seven of the 16 nominees appear on the ballot for the first time. That list includes Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Carole King (in the performer category), Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick.

Others appearing for possible induction are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates” says John Sykes chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

In order to get on the ballot, a band or artist must have released their first commercial music recording at least 25 years ago, meaning those who arrived on the scene in 1995 are now eligible.

Here’s more from the Rock Hall: “Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

There’s also a “fan vote,” where the voting public can have their say, voting at at rockhall.com, and the Cleveland museum, starting today through April 30. A “fans ballot” will be composed of the top five vote-getters, as selected by the public, to be tallied along with the other ballots in selecting the class of 2021.

Inductees will be announced in May 2021, and the ceremony will be held in Cleveland this fall.