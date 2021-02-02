Comedy Central to air weekly digital stand-up docuseries ‘Dark Humor’

The cramming of centuries of Black history into one single month every year has long been disputed, and for good reason. But this year, while there is still much to celebrated and acknowledged, Comedy Central is taking the opportunity to highlight the legacy and influence that Black artists have had in the stand-up realm.

Airing weekly throughout the month of February (with the first episode already rolling out on February 1), Dark Humor is a new digital docuseries that will highlight Black stand-up comedians discussing their approach and inspiration for their work, and how it speaks to their unique experience. Each episode of the nine-part series will focus on new themes and issues, including the meshing of comedy and politics, Black women in comedy, and speaking out on social justice issues, as well as performing for different audiences, and how comedy has represented Black identity within its community, among other topics.

The series will feature comedy from artists like Greer Barnes, Mike Brown, Tommy Davidson, Nore Davis, Sonia Denis, Ayanna Dookie, Earthquake, Eddie Griffin, Chloe Hilliard, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Johnson, Damien Lemon, Luenell, Ms. Pat, Open Mike Eagle, Donnell Rawlings, Rae Sanni, Yamaneika Saunders, Sinbad, Cipha Sounds, Rob Stapleton, Jordan Temple, Baron Vaughn, Neko White, Roy Wood Jr., and Gina Yashere, as well as commentary from Professor of African and African American Studies and English at Harvard University, Glenda Carpio and talent producer Bob Sumner.

Throughout the run of the series, Comedy Central Stand-Up has teamed up with the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Color Of Change, which help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around them by moving decision-makers in corporations, as well as elected officials in government to create a less hostile, and more human world for Black people in America. Viewers of the series can donate to the Color Of Change education fund using the fundraising tool on YouTube, which will be attached to each episode.

Check out the trailer below.