RIP: SOPHIE has died after a ‘sudden accident’ in Athens

There is sad news circulating this morning (January 30) that relays word that influential avant-pop artist, pop culture force, and trans icon SOPHIE has died. She was 34.

According to Mixmag and other outlets, the Scottish musician, record producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ died in a “sudden accident” at her residence in Athens. Her team provided this statement:

“It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

It adds: “SOPHIE was a pioneer of a new sound, one of the most influential artists in the last decade. Not only for ingenious production and creativity but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation.”

Rest in Power you incredible human 💔 pic.twitter.com/qnxHwivvYw — PAN (@PAN_hq) January 30, 2021

Known for her “hyperkinetic” approach to music that blended several genres, SOPHIE was a pioneering force in electronic-pop and remix culture, collaborating with Madonna (co-writing 2015’s “Bitch I’m Madonna”), Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Vince Staples, Let’s Eat Grandma, and others. Her lone album, 2018’s Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was universally hailed and nominated for a Grammy under the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

Many musicians have already paid tribute on social media, with Héloïse Letissier (Christine and the Queens) tweeting: “Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.”

Rough Trade tweeted that SOPHIE was an “exciting, pioneering, deeply influential and important artist and woman.”

