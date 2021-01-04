fbpx
In Comedy

Netflix announces remix of Chris Rock’s ‘Tamborine’

By Jason Greenoughon
Photo Credit: Netflix
 

It’s been two years since Chris Rock made his way back into the world of stand-up specials with Netflix’s Tamborine. Now he’s coming back to give it another shake, but this time, the Grammy nominated hour will have a little extra rhythm.

As announced on Monday (January 4), Rock is teaming up with Netflix once again to present a “remix” of his introspective 2018 special in the form of Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut. Hitting Netflix on January 12, the extended redux will include the original Bo Burnham-directed special in all of its glory, injected with never-before-seen jokes, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

The remixing of an existing special is fairly uncommon, as Rock highlights in the announcement below, but if there’s any way to make a critically-acclaimed special any better, adding more of Rock’s genius to it might just be the answer.

 
 

Check out the new trailer below.

 
 

© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND