The Front Bottoms bring their Champagne Jam to the virtual realm for 2020

One of the more dependable year-end throwdowns of late have been The Front Bottoms‘ annual Champagne Jam, a Philly-via-New Jersey blowout that usually upstages any lame ass holiday party going on through December. But with all the rock clubs still shuttered due to our leaders’ constant mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian Sella and Mat Uychich are forced to take festivities into the digital realm for 2020.

No problem, no sweat. Actually, scratch that — sweat is still involved.

This year’s Champagne Jam livestream goes down December 18 at 7 p.m. EST via stream.thechampagnejam.com. And as usual the lineup is fantastic — taking part are Kevin Devine, Chris Farren, Grouplove, The Regrettes, Kississippi, Bad Bad Hats, and more.

“We haven’t let anything stop us from throwing our annual Champagne Jam in the past and despite all of the challenges, this year will be no different,” say The Front Bottoms. “This year the Champagne Jam will be VIRTUAL and you can tune in from the comfort and safety of your own home. It’s a collection of some of our closest friends and favorite artists, and we are so excited to keep the tradition of Champagne Jam alive with you.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 11) at 10 a.m. EST. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Feeding America, Planned Parenthood, and 1% For The Planet. Click here for more info, and stream The Front Bottoms’ summer album In Sickness & In Flames below.

***