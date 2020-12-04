fbpx
‘Eclectic Change Comp’ bundles Boston talent for fundraising

By Victoria Wasylakon
While media outlets begin their deluge of best-of-2020 playlists, SLDG Music has unveiled a far more important collection of new music: The Eclectic Chang Comp, a digital bundle of songs, covers, and demos raising money for both Trans Trenderz and National Bail Out.

Released today (December 4) on Bandcamp, the compilation features a heavy helping of Boston artists, such as Anjimile, Camp Blood, DJ Manipulator, Pink Navel, Raavi & the Houseplants (pictured above), Red Shaydez, and Sidney Gish. 

All revenue from sales of The Eclectic Chang Comp will be shared evenly between Trans Trenderz, a Black- and Trans-run music label, and National Bail Out, a “a Black-led, Black centered collective focused on aiding the incarcerated and prison abolition.” A compilation and t-shirt bundle is also available for $50, which will additionally benefit not-for-profit 8ball Entertainment, who has partnered with SLDG Music to host digital events surrounding the release.

 
 

Peep the full list of events, as well as the 32-track compilation, below.

